Prudential PLC Has $52.84 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238,291 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $52,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

