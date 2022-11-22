Prudential PLC Sells 24,771 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.39% of Ternium worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TX. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.