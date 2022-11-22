PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
PTC Therapeutics Price Performance
PTCT stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,827,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,419,000.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.