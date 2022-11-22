Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,003,387 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,387 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $120,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

