Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 137,766 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,766 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 349,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

