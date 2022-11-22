Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 94,372 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,372 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

