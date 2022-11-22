Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 432,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Suncor Energy worth $79,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 104,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

