Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,749,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $81,603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,544,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,909,000 after buying an additional 2,560,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

