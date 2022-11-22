Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $52.40 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 399,727 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 525,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,546,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

