Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NFLX traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $282.73. 75,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,798. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $679.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

