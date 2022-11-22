Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,611 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $43,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

