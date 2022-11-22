Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
