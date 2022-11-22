Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

