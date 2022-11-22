Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.92 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $218.24 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00012702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.82 or 0.07042943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,422,960 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.