Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $212.83 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00012616 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $212.83 million and approximately $25.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.30 or 0.06984218 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00075599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00023024 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,422,624 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

