Quantum Price Down 90.9% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 86.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $895,469.90 and approximately $186,862.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 90.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,048.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010860 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00021064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00228840 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00149843 USD and is down -89.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,090.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.