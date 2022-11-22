RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $534.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.