Raymond James Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $125.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

About Copa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.