Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Up 100%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 100% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.02). Approximately 2,405,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,468% from the average daily volume of 153,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Real Good Food Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food plc manufactures, sells, and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

