ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.03 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $6,430.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00489357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00033015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00017556 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

