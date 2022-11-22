Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REM) Insider Christopher Sutherland Buys 187,500 Shares

Remsense Technologies Limited (ASX:REMGet Rating) insider Christopher Sutherland acquired 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

Remsense Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Remsense Technologies

(Get Rating)

RemSense Technologies Limited operates in engineering and innovation, data capture and insights, and virtual plant businesses in Australia and internationally. The company offers a range of services, such as photogrammetry/surveying, inspection of assets, and environmental and rehabilitation. It also provides 3D modelling and visualization of complex assets; survey and mapping; aerial based gas detection; tethered operation; terrestrial based scanning; thermal and multispectral imaging; and photography and video services.

