Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,184.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00229629 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08513114 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,728,569.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

