Request Price Hits $0.0845 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Request has a total market cap of $84.48 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08181139 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,895,380.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

