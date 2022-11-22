Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 15,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

QSR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,512. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

