Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 450. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Restore traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.02), with a volume of 650744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market capitalization of £465.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,385.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 417.55.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

