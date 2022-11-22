Revain (REV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.55 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Revain has a market cap of $44.55 million and approximately $379,916.44 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revain

Revain is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

