Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,703 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $396.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

