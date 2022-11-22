Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Baxter International worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

