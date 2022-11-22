Rhumbline Advisers Buys 541,883 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,883 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $52,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

DexCom Company Profile

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

