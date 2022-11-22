Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.48 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $53,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

