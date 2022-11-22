Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.28 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

