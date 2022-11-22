Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $55,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

