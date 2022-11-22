Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.