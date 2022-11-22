Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $30.58

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $31.64. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $143,750.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,888.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and sold 51,183 shares valued at $1,255,724. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

