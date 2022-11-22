RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIOCF. Scotiabank cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

