Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$75.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.