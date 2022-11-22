River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $321,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. XN LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $63,628,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.03.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,541. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

