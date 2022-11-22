River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $57.11. 49,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,375,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.