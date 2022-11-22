River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 85,850 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 214,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

