River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 4,410 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,480,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,252,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 37,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,987. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.