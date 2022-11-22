Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

