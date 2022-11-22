Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 178 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

APH stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

