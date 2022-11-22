Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Acquires $100,750.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

ROG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 315,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,295. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after acquiring an additional 389,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

