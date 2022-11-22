Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) vs. First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.28 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.28 First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.12 -$1.23 million ($0.55) -1.64

Analyst Ratings

First Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Root and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 5 1 0 2.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Root presently has a consensus price target of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 141.00%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Root and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68% First Acceptance -7.47% -24.52% -6.41%

Summary

Root beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

