Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

