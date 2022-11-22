Royal Bank of Canada Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $68.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

