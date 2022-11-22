Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.50.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.81 on Tuesday, reaching C$134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 806,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,291. The stock has a market cap of C$187.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 over the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.