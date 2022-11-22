Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.81 on Tuesday, reaching C$134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 806,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,291. The stock has a market cap of C$187.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

