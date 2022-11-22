Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.42.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$134.95. 1,079,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.
Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.