Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded up C$2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$134.95. 1,079,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8399996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total value of C$539,651.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$777,187.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

