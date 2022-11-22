Safe Price Tops $8.17 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 68.4% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $170.21 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00050496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00119087 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00233155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00056614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21716801 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.