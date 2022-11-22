Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $7.99

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Safe has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $166.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00049630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00122027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00233315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00057344 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.21716801 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

