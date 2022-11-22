Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 24,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,205,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.